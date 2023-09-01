Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Free Report) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Cool Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.4% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cool Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) -0.01 Distribution Solutions Group $1.40 billion 0.44 $7.41 million $1.16 22.88

Profitability

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cool Technologies. Cool Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cool Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A Distribution Solutions Group 1.68% 6.77% 3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cool Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than Cool Technologies.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Cool Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cool Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components. The company was formerly known as HPEV, Inc. and changed its name to Cool Technologies, Inc. in August 2015. Cool Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits supporting the technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain solutions; and develops and implements vendor managed inventory and kitting programs to high-specification manufacturing customers. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.