Head-To-Head Comparison: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of First National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National Financial and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 14.25 Mr. Cooper Group $2.46 billion 1.55 $923.00 million $4.15 13.79

Analyst Recommendations

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National Financial. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National Financial and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

First National Financial presently has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.03%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given First National Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Profitability

This table compares First National Financial and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Financial N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 17.99% 7.42% 2.34%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats First National Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. First National Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

