Contrasting Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 0 0 N/A Henry Schein 1 3 3 0 2.29

Henry Schein has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Henry Schein’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than Synergy CHC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein 3.64% 15.76% 7.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Synergy CHC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -38.61 Henry Schein $12.65 billion 0.79 $538.00 million $3.40 22.59

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henry Schein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Henry Schein beats Synergy CHC on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name. The company sells its products through retailers and television advertising campaigns, as well as skincare products through online. The company was formerly known as Synergy Strips Corp. and changed its name to Synergy CHC Corp. in August 2015. Synergy CHC Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Westbrook, Maine.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners, and consulting and other services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

