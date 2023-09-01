Reviewing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials 24.27% 49.29% 23.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials $25.79 billion 4.97 $6.53 billion $7.58 20.23

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and Applied Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meyer Burger Technology and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 1 2 6 0 2.56 Applied Materials 1 8 20 0 2.66

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $149.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Meyer Burger Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.