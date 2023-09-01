Financial Survey: LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF) and Its Competitors

LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LPKF Laser & Electronics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

This table compares LPKF Laser & Electronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPKF Laser & Electronics N/A N/A N/A LPKF Laser & Electronics Competitors -7.13% -6.33% 1.34%

25.5% of LPKF Laser & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LPKF Laser & Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. LPKF Laser & Electronics pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. LPKF Laser & Electronics lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPKF Laser & Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 LPKF Laser & Electronics Competitors 1048 4288 5613 86 2.43

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.94%. Given LPKF Laser & Electronics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LPKF Laser & Electronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares LPKF Laser & Electronics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LPKF Laser & Electronics N/A N/A 27.65 LPKF Laser & Electronics Competitors $4.47 billion $390.46 million 544.27

LPKF Laser & Electronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LPKF Laser & Electronics. LPKF Laser & Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

LPKF Laser & Electronics peers beat LPKF Laser & Electronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies. The Electronics segment provides production systems for cutting print stencils and laser systems for cutting and drilling of rigid and flexible circuit boards. This segment also consists of laser induced deep etching (LIDE) technology that develops and sells laser systems for high-precision structuring of thin glass; and production of glass components through its LIDE technology. The Welding segment comprises laser systems, and thermal process monitoring and software for welding plastics; develops and sells standardized standalone and integration systems; and tailored solutions for customers. The Solar segment develops and produces laser scribers that are used in structuring thin-film solar cells for various thin-film technologies for solar cell manufacturers; and includes laser systems for the digital printing of functional pastes and inks. The company's products are used in the electronics, automotive supply, solar, and semiconductor industries, as well as medical technology, biotechnology, research institutions, and universities. LPKF Laser & Electronics SE was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Garbsen, Germany.

