Critical Review: VinFast Auto (VFS) versus The Competition

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 655 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 157.90 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.14 billion $18.28 million 52.24

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VinFast Auto and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 861 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 32.11%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

