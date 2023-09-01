Analyzing Vivani Medical (VANI) and Its Rivals

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.46 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.09 billion $98.66 million 0.16

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -461.48% -121.47% -38.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 148 631 1724 93 2.68

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 629.17%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 52.34%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.