Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.14.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $39.76 on Friday, hitting $883.13. 1,731,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $872.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.51. The company has a market cap of $364.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

