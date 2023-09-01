Bank of America Increases HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $34.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HashiCorp news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $897,666.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,314.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in HashiCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
