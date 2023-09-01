AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.38 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 4,420,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,366,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 799,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,391,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,925,682 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,372. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.