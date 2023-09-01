Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. 29,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 361,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Specifically, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,961 shares of company stock worth $3,864,921. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ERII. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.