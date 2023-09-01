Anyswap Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00005748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $27.84 million and approximately $71.16 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.70847705 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $115.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

