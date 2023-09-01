The Sandbox 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60.33 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $636.82 million and $60.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,064,931,926 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

