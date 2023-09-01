ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.60. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 414,714 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $178,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,208 shares of company stock worth $781,313. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $438,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

