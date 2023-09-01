Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 2447775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutanix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.