argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $595.00 to $600.00. The stock had previously closed at $502.49, but opened at $519.23. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $516.85, with a volume of 16,763 shares trading hands.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

