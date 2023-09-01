D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. 230,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,367. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

