Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $2.05-2.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.04-8.06 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.46 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 582.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

