Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Up 5.7%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.29. Approximately 625,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 764,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

