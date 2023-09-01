Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expands By 9.0%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 972,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Cohu stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 30,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. Cohu has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

