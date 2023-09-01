OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

