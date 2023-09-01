L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.47

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 61860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

