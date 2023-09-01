Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 5,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,545. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.