Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

