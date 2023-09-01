Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.59

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 56371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.
