YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.11

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 609888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 46,473.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,248 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in YETI by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after buying an additional 803,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $30,092,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

