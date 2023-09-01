Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 311,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 392,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $934.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 511,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inhibrx by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

