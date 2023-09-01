Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

EPM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

