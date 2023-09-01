Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

