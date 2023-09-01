BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 576 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $700.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

