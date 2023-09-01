PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.60 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

