Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $740.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,731 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avid Bioservices

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.