Procaps Group (PROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Procaps Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 355.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
Shares of PROC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
