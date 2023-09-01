Procaps Group (PROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Procaps Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 355.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million.

Shares of PROC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

