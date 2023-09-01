Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $1,766,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

