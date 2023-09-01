Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Plans $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$53.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.24. The company has a market cap of C$49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.01 and a 12 month high of C$65.24.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

