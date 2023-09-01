BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $312.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.48 and a 200-day moving average of $298.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

