Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.65 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

