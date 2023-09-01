Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.07% of Air Lease worth $265,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $5,872,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AL traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,915. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

