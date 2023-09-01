Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,301 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of KLA worth $261,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.97. 66,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,177. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

