ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after buying an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,100,275.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,570,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,962 shares of company stock valued at $109,526,963. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

