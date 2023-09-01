Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,640 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

