Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $177,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

