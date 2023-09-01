Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

