The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $276.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

