Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $268,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,025,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,795,000 after buying an additional 348,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,072,203 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 118,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

