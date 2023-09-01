Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $271.73 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.58% of Avnet worth $271,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

AVT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

