Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $277,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 430,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.