Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $279.06 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.83% of Murphy Oil worth $279,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 426,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 220,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 106,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,536. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

