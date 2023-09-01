Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,897 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $282,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,910. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.49 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

