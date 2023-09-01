Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $285.88 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.80% of Quest Diagnostics worth $285,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after buying an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.33. 53,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,928. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

